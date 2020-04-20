Who is Yumi Hogan? Maryland’s first lady helped secured coronavirus tests from her native South Korea

Maryland first lady Yumi Hogan nabbed national attention this week after she worked to obtain coronavirus test kits for the state from South Korea.
A South Korean native, Hogan helped the state secure the purchase of 500,000 coronavirus tests this week by making calls to the South Korean ambassador.
Hogan is the first Asian-American first lady in Maryland and, according to her husband Republican Larry Hogan’s administration, is the first Korean-American first lady of any state.
Here are a few things to know about Maryland’s first lady:
Who is Yumi Hogan?
Yumi Hogan describes herself as a first-generation immigrant, a former single mother of three, an “artist first and a political person second.”
The former Yumi Kim is the youngest of eight children and was raised on a chicken farm in JeonNam, in the South Korean countryside.
She married when she was 20 and came with her then-husband to the United States, where she hoped to pursue an art career. After the marriage ended, she settled in Howard County because of the solid reputation of its public schools.
How the couple met
Gov. Larry Hogan met his wife at a Columbia art exhibit in 2001 and married her three years later. It was the first marriage for the governor and the second for Hogan, who has three grown daughters from a previous marriage.
The couple was married at the Paca House and Garden in Annapolis in a ceremony that included elements of a Korean wedding.
During formal interviews, Hogan often says she is not a politician but an artist who became a prominent part of the governor’s campaigns because she supports her husband. Her South Korean heritage has also become a talking point for the governor.
When the couple moved to the governor’s mansion, Hogan famously brought along her special refrigerator reserved specifically for kimchi, a Korean national dish of fermented spicy cabbage and other vegetables. The refrigerator has become a cultural touchstone, repeatedly mentioned by the governor since he has taken office.
Hogan’s art career
Hogan became a U.S. citizen years ago, earned a bachelor’s degree from Baltimore’s Maryland Institute College of Art in 2008 (she also holds a master’s degree from American University) and is now an adjunct faculty member there.
Latest Coronavirus
Hogan’s artistic medium is traditional: Sumi ink, favored by many Asian artists, and Korean Hanji paper. Her work has been exhibited at the Korean Embassy in Washington, the Maryland Institute College of Art, in South Korea and many other locations.