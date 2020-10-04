Hopkins doctor assists in coronavirus treatment of Trump

A Johns Hopkins Hospital doctor has joined the team of physicians treating President Donald Trump for the coronavirus.
Dr. Brian Garibaldi, director of the biocontainment unit at the Baltimore hospital, is consulting with White House doctors and the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda to develop a treatment plan for the president, a Hopkins spokeswoman said.
“Johns Hopkins Medicine is committed to providing the highest level of medical expertise to assist in the care of the President,” spokeswoman Kim Hoppe said in a brief email.
She directed additional questions to the White House.
According to the Hopkins website, Garibaldi was instrumental in designing the biocontaminate unit at Hopkins, from designing the building to the staffing plans. A specialist in highly infections diseases, he has also worked on the ebola virus.
Trump remained hospitalized at Walter Reed Saturday night, the day after the he announced publicly that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the virus. In a video Saturday evening from Walter Reed, Trump said he anticipates being back to work soon.
“I came here, wasn’t feeling so well. I’m feel much better now. We’re working hard to get me all the way back," he said. “I have to be back because we still have to make America great again.”