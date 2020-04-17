Maryland extends public schools closure until May 15 due to coronavirus

Maryland officials said Friday they were closing public schools until May 15 as deaths from the coronavirus pandemic continue to increase in the state.
The decision, announced by Superintendent of Schools Karen B. Salmon at a State House news conference with Gov. Larry Hogan, means Maryland is stopping short of joining a growing number of states that have closed schools for the rest of the academic year, requiring students to finish their spring work remotely.
Salmon said she made the decision after “extensive consultation with the State Board of Education and leading public health experts in the state.”
“With regards to the remainder of the school year and the summer, we will use this time to examine every option, and continue to develop a long-term plan for recovery,” the schools chief said. “In a very short timeframe, school systems have continued to increase their digital presence and capabilities to provide learning opportunities to all students.”
More than half of U.S. states have closed down public schools for the academic year, including neighbors Virginia and Pennsylvania. The District of Columbia has closed schools through the end of the 2019-2020 academic year, as well, and Delaware’s governor has said his state will likely do the same. Maryland school districts typically are in session until mid- to late June.
“This is one of those decisions we need to make incrementally,” Salmon said of not closing schools for the entire year.
“We’ll take it little by little once we see what the results are.”
Salmon said last week that she is ramping up online and distance-learning capabilities in case schools must remain closed into even fall or winter the 2020-2021 academic year. Some epidemiologists have said the state could see a second wave of the virus in the fall.
She said Friday that all school systems must submit to the Maryland State Department of Education plans for ongoing remote learning.
The plans must include accountability measures for assessing student performance; professional development plans for staff; and a description of how the school systems plan to address equity for special education students, English learners and homeless students, the superintendent said.
Salmon added that the state is helping school systems obtain take-home devices for students and expand broadband capabilities. She noted a federal government stimulus package is slated to bring $207 million more in funding for Maryland’s schools to help address such needs.
The superintendent said she’s working with local school systems to recognize high school seniors.
“I understand the impact that the uncertainty of this situation has created for everyone in our school communities, especially for groups like our high school seniors,” Salmon said. “We want seniors and their families to have the opportunity to recognize their wonderful accomplishments from their time in high school and receive their diplomas.”
Prior to Friday, Salmon has ordered schools closed through April 24 while state officials evaluated the spread of COVID-19. Salmon said the at-home work will count towards students’ progression in their respective grades.
Hogan began the news conference by saying Maryland has experienced its “deadliest week to date” from the virus. But he stressed the number of Marylanders who have recovered from the virus rose by 22% during the week.
“We are beginning to see some hopeful and encouraging signs,” Hogan said.
The governor said any plans for reopening must come with expanded hospital testing, increasing protective gear for hospitals and intensive care beds and a “robust” contact tracing operation.
The governor reminded Marylanders that beginning Saturday they must wear face masks to go into retail stores or ride public transportation. He responded to objections that the masks infringe on a person’s liberty.
“Spreading this disease infringes on your neighbors’ rights,” Hogan said.
In response to a question about a protest planned for Saturday in favor of “re-opening” Maryland, Hogan said he understands the frustration of small business owners and others unhappy with the extended closure of businesses and gatherings.
“We’re going to have to do that in a safe manner,” the governor said. “I’m just as frustrated as they are.”
The Maryland Department of Health added 788 cases of the coronavirus to the state’s tally Friday for a count of 11,572 overall — and another 33 deaths pushed the fatality count to 425.
The state also included 69 probable deaths to its count, which signifies people who may have died from COVID-19 but need a laboratory test to confirm it.
Meanwhile, the health department reported 2,612 people have been hospitalized for complications associated with the new virus, which went up by 161 in the last 24 hours.