Baltimore restaurants can soon resume indoor dining at 25% capacity, Mayor Young tightens other restrictions

Baltimore restaurants can resume indoor dining at 25% capacity starting Friday at 5 p.m., Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young announced Thursday, but other coronavirus-related restrictions will be tightened.
Two weeks ago, Young ordered eateries to suspend all indoor service in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases. This gradual relaxing of the rule is an attempt to help restaurants weather the financial impact of the ongoing pandemic.
“This reopening does not mean that we are in the clear as it relates to the pandemic but rather that I want to support our residents facing extreme financial hardships as a result of working in the restaurant and service industry,” Young said in a statement.
Restaurants are still able to serve additional people with outdoor seating and offer carryout.
Public health experts have warned that the coronavirus spreads between people more easily when they are indoors, and that bars in particular pose a very high risk for transmission.
Young’s executive order also imposes other restrictions, all of which are stricter than what the state currently allows. They include:
- Outdoor gatherings be capped at 25 people
- Indoor gatherings be capped at 25% of occupancy or 25 people, whichever is lower
- Religious facilities be capped at 25% of occupancy or 25 people, whichever is lower
- Retail establishments and malls be capped at 25% of occupancy or 25 people, whichever is lower
- The casino be capped at 25% of occupancy
- Indoor recreation establishments — such as bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, roller and ice skating rinks — be capped at 25% of occupancy or 25 people, whichever is lower.
“We recognize that there are different levels of risk in activity, indoors being riskier than outdoors and attendance at large gatherings increasing one’s risk of potential coronavirus exposure,” Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa said in a statement.
Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, has capped indoor dining at 50% of capacity across the state, but has allowed harder-hit jurisdictions to enact more cautious restrictions.
Health officers from Maryland’s five largest counties and Baltimore City last month sent Hogan a letter asking for statewide action to curb indoor dining. They wrote that they preferred a “unified, standardized approach to address this resurgence of cases.”
When that didn’t happen, Baltimore moved ahead on its own. Dzirasa said the decision was “not one we made lightly,” but that the city took into account the number of establishments that had to close after identifying positive cases among staff, and evaluating the danger that enclosed spaces with poor ventilation can pose.
A handful of businesses have recently been cited by the Baltimore liquor board for violating coronavirus-related restrictions on crowds.
