PPP by the numbers: Which Maryland industries, counties, schools benefited most from coronavirus loans?

!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var e in a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe[src*='"+e+"']");t&&(t.style.height=a.data["datawrapper-height"][e]+"px")}}))}(); </script></div></div></div> <div data-type="text" class="crd clln--it"> <div class=" crd--cnt "> <p class="" data-item-type="depthscroll" data-item-id="depth_scroll_middle" data-item-number="middle"> The 2,677 loans to full-service restaurants amounted to at least $244,314,283. Physicians’ offices, lawyers’ offices and dentists’ offices also were loaned more money than other industries.</p> </div></div> <div class="desktop-nativo mobile-yieldmo inline-ad " data-inline-ad-count="2" > <span class="hddn-dktp"> <div class="wrapper clearfix col pb-feature pb-layout-item pb-f-ads-yieldmo" data-pb-name="Yieldmo Ad" data-pb-curated="curated" data-pb-id="unnamed-feature" id=""> <div id="ym_1885667251538527982" ></div> <script type=text/plain class="optanon-category-C0004"> window.serviceCallbacks.push(function() { if(DeviceDetection.any() && UrlParams.isVendorEnabled('yieldmo')) { (((window.trb || (trb = {})).ads || (trb.ads = {})).adLiteCheck || (trb.ads.adLiteCheck = [])).push(function(adLite, isStoryPage) { var el = document.getElementById("ym_1885667251538527982") if (adLite && el.closest('.mobile-yieldmo') && isStoryPage) { el.closest('.mobile-yieldmo').remove() } else if (!adLite && el.getAttribute('data-ad-lite') && isStoryPage) { el.closest('.inline-ad').remove() } else { if(false) { lazyLoadService.addPendingObject({ id: "ym_1885667251538527982", el: el, load: function() { YieldmoService.load({ id: "ym_1885667251538527982", el: el }) } }) } else { YieldmoService.load({ id: "ym_1885667251538527982", el: el }) } } }) } }) </script> </div></span> <span class="hddn-mble hddn-tbl"><div class="wrapper clearfix full pb-feature pb-layout-item pb-f-ads-nativo" data-pb-name="Nativo Ad" data-pb-curated="curated" data-pb-id="unnamed-feature" id="fmUVVd20kIa94s"> <div id="3088" class="trb_ar_nt" > </div> </div></span> </div> <div class="inline-ad hddn-dktp"> <div class="wrapper clearfix full pb-feature pb-layout-item pb-f-ads-dfp" data-pb-name="DFP Ad" data-pb-curated="curated" data-pb-id="unnamed-feature" id="fvsQds1skIa94s"> <!-- Ad feature begins here --> <div class="pb-ad pb-ad-prod ad-300x250 hddn-dktp relativehddn-dktp" > <div class="ad-caption-text align-center uppercase">Advertisement</div> <div id="coronavirus_1862" class="hddn" data-optimera-measure="trb_ad_300x250_adLiteCube_2_/coronavirus/bs-md-pol-ppp-numbers-20200708-uaiqxpvgrfakdg25tn7hb7zaq4-s" > </div> </div> <script type='text/javascript'> (function() { //FetchBids for all ads if (true && window.apstag && true && window.headertag) { let params = { id: 'coronavirus_1862', slotName: '/4011/trb.baltimoresun/coronavirus', includeInA9: true, includeInIndexExchange: true } const dimensions = !'[[300, 250]]'.length ? null : JSON.parse('[[300, 250]]'), sizemapDimensions = !''.length ? null : JSON.parse('') if (sizemapDimensions) { const mapping = DFPHelpers.prepareSizeMaps(dimensions, sizemapDimensions).mapping headerBiddingAdVendorHelpers.fetchBids(DFPHelpers.parseSizeMappings(mapping), params) } else { headerBiddingAdVendorHelpers.fetchBids(dimensions, params) } } if (trb.data.ads.optimera) { if (!window.oPageUnload) { oAv.push("trb_ad_300x250_adLiteCube_2_/coronavirus/bs-md-pol-ppp-numbers-20200708-uaiqxpvgrfakdg25tn7hb7zaq4-s"); oVa["trb_ad_300x250_adLiteCube_2_/coronavirus/bs-md-pol-ppp-numbers-20200708-uaiqxpvgrfakdg25tn7hb7zaq4-s"] = ["NULL"]; } else { oPageUnload('trb_ad_300x250_adLiteCube_2_/coronavirus/bs-md-pol-ppp-numbers-20200708-uaiqxpvgrfakdg25tn7hb7zaq4-s', true); } } function loadAd() { dfpService.appendAd({ id: 'coronavirus_1862', optimeraId: 'trb_ad_300x250_adLiteCube_2_/coronavirus/bs-md-pol-ppp-numbers-20200708-uaiqxpvgrfakdg25tn7hb7zaq4-s', adType: 'adLiteCube', slotName: '/4011/trb.baltimoresun/coronavirus', displayMobile: true, displayDesktop: false, isOOP: false, is5x1: false, dimensionsString: '[[300, 250]]', sizemapString: '', sizemapRefresh: 'false', refreshOnPhotoChange: false, adRefreshInterval: 0, includeInA9: true, includeInIndexExchange: true, loadImmediately: false, adLite: 'show' }, false, false) } loadAd(); })() </script> </div></div> <div data-type="raw_html" class="crd clln--it"> <div class=" crd--cnt "> <div class="element element-rawhtml "> <iframe title="Top Ten Industries By Amount Loaned To Maryland Businesses and Nonprofits" aria-label="chart" id="datawrapper-chart-w4cGm" src="https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/w4cGm/1/" scrolling="no" frameborder="0″ style="width: 0; min-width: 100% !important; border: none;" height="590″>