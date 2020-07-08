Maryland businesses and nonprofit organizations received 81,315 loans through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, according to data released on Monday by the U.S. Small Business Administration and Treasury Department.
In total, Maryland entities received over $10 billion in loans, which don’t need to be paid back if used for certain purposes, like payroll.
Across the state, full-service restaurants received highest number of loans of any single industry. These are the ten industries in Maryland that received the most federal loans. Together they represent 22% of total loans to Maryland businesses and nonprofits.
The 2,677 loans to full-service restaurants amounted to at least $244,314,283. Physicians’ offices, lawyers’ offices and dentists’ offices also were loaned more money than other industries.
These industries alone received at least 14% of the total amount loaned to Maryland businesses and nonprofits, or at least $1.3 billion
Because the Small Business Administration reported larger loan amounts as a range between two numbers, precise amounts cannot be determined.
Corporations and LLCs received the majority of the federal loans, while nonprofit groups, which are typically not eligible for Small Business Administration loans, received 4.3% of the loans, or 3,499.
86 businesses in Maryland were approved for the top loan range of $5 million to $10 million. Of those, 44 are in Central Maryland.
Howard County had the highest number of such loans in region with 14, including loans to contractors, manufacturers, and tech and financial firms.
Statewide, at least $100 million in loans were approved for more than 300 elementary or secondary schools, colleges, or professional schools. Here are such institutions in Baltimore City or Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford or Howard counties that were approved for loans of $150,000 or more.
Explore the data yourself
Below is a searchable, sortable table of loans to Maryland businesses and nonprofits.