Maryland’s local election directors urge state to hold mail-in only primary amid coronavirus concerns

Maryland’s local election directors are urging the state to move to a mail-in only ballot system for the April 28 primary amid the rapidly evolving coronavirus pandemic.
“We are concerned about the potential for exposure of our election judges and voters to coronavirus at polling places on Election Day or at vote centers during early voting,” the local board of elections directors wrote Thursday in a letter to the state board. Given federal health officials’ guidance for people to avoid close contact, the directors “request instead that all voters be mailed an absentee ballot for this election."
But when the group spoke Friday morning with state election officials, Baltimore City Elections Board Director Armstead B.C. Jones Sr. said, state officials told them to continue “moving forward as if the election is going to happen as it usually does.”
Asked if voting by mail remained an option, Linda Lamone, state adminstrator for the Maryland Board of Elections, said: “Well, yes, that’s what you all have been reporting for the last two days.”
Asked if a decision would be made by the end of the week, Lamone said she didn’t know.
Organizing a mail-only election less than seven weeks before the primary would be complicated and expensive. Local directors said a decision needs to be made “now.”
“A decision needs to be made within today or by Monday so everyone has a sense of direction on what they need to do to move forward and regroup,” Jones said. “Whatever we are asked to do, we will get it done.”
Maryland officials, including state Senate President Bill Ferguson, said earlier this week they were in talks on a mail-in only election, should it become necessary in response to multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s spokesman, Mike Ricci, confirmed the governor has been working with the state elections board on “ways to minimize voter confusion and disruption on primary day.”
Hogan has already has declared a “state of emergency” in Maryland due to the coronavirus. With that in place, state law allows the governor to issue a special proclamation to specify alternate voting locations, specify alternate voting systems or even postpone elections.
Jones says he typically relies on hundreds of elderly judges to work the polls — the demographic of people being encouraged to avoid large crowds because of their heightened susceptibility to the coronavirus.
“I can’t take a chance and open up on Election Day and not have necessary staff to man the polling places,” Jones said Wednesday.
Baltimore voters will be casting ballots in the city’s mayoral, City Council president and other races. Across Maryland, voters will pick nominees for president April 28. On the same day, citizens in the 7th Congressional District, which includes parts of Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County, will select a replacement for the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Baltimore Democrat.
Maryland already allows voters to cast absentee ballots without any stated reason, but voting by mail has never been mandatory.