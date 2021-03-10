Baltimore City, counties reviewing Maryland governor’s order to ease COVID restrictions

Mayor Brandon Scott has instructed the Baltimore City law department to investigate what authority the city has under Gov. Larry Hogan’s most recent executive order easing coronavirus restrictions because it includes different language than previous state orders, the mayor’s spokeswoman said.
The governor’s order Tuesday had the city and Maryland counties scrambling to find out where they stood in terms of their ability to impose any stricter regulations on bars, stadiums, racetracks and other places where people gather.
With St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, the Baltimore Orioles home opener on April 8 and a possible running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore in mid-May, the timing is significant.
Until now, it’s been clear that localities had the power to exceed the state’s orders, and Hogan emphasized at a news conference Tuesday that that was still the case. But language in the new state order, which takes effect Friday, raised questions for the local jurisdictions about that.
Baltimore County and Howard County officials said they, too, were reviewing the governor’s order, while those in Anne Arundel County said the county executive could issue a new local order to address the matter.
Stefanie Mavronis, the spokeswoman for Scott, said Wednesday that city officials hoped to have answers before Friday about what happens next.
She said the mayor’s office was not given any advance notice of the governor’s decision to lift restrictions.