2 cases of new coronavirus variant detected in Maryland; Anne Arundel family in quarantine

The first two cases of a new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus have been detected in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday.
The governor received the information just before appearing at a news conference at the State House in Annapolis and shared it with reporters before beginning his prepared remarks.
“The state public health laboratory has confirmed the first two cases of the U.K. variant in the state of Maryland,” Hogan said.
The cases are a couple who live in Anne Arundel County. One member of the couple traveled to “multiple continents,” the governor said, before recently returning home and falling ill. They have two children, who are quarantining with their parents, the governor said.
The state is doing contact tracing to try to determine who they may have been in contact with, Hogan said.
Hogan said the variant was first detected by a private laboratory, then was confirmed by a state lab and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The governor met Monday in Annapolis with CDC Director Robert Redfield. He said Redfield told him that he was sure the variant, first detected in the United Kingdom, was now present in every U.S. state, even if it hadn’t been detected yet.