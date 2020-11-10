Maryland Gov. Hogan plans coronavirus update Tuesday amid rising numbers of cases, hospitalizations

As the coronavirus continues to spread and sicken Marylanders, Gov. Larry Hogan plans to discuss Tuesday evening efforts to combat the disease.
Hogan has scheduled a news conference for 5 p.m. from the State House in Annapolis.
Hogan has been pressured by Baltimore’s mayor and the executives of six big counties, all Democrats, who want the Republican governor to work more closely with them. Some county leaders, including Anne Arundel’s Steuart Pittman and Montgomery’s Marc Elrich, are considering tightening restrictions in their jurisdictions in the absence of new statewide steps.
Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young has already announced plans to scale back restaurant capacity to 25% and institute a 10 p.m. closing time starting Thursday. Stores, gyms, malls, theaters and places of worship also will be restricted to 25% capacity.
New coronavirus cases have been rising dramatically over the past couple of weeks.
For seven consecutive days, Maryland has recorded at least 1,000 new infections.
Maryland’s positivity rate also is steadily increasing, up to a seven-day average Tuesday of 5.24%. Johns Hopkins, which also tracks positivity rates but uses a different calculation, reported Maryland’s positivity rate at 4.21%.
Hospitalizations rose to 761 Tuesday, more than double a low of 281 the state experienced in September.
During Hogan’s last news conference Thursday, he stressed that Marylanders need to follow coronavirus restrictions, wear masks and practice physical distancing to combat the virus. Though he exhorted residents to “just wear the damn masks,” he stopped short of enacting new restrictions on activities.
Baltimore Sun reporter Ben Leonard contributed to this article.
