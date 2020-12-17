xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Maryland Gov. Hogan to update state on response to coronavirus pandemic

Alison Knezevich
By
Baltimore Sun
Dec 17, 2020 11:35 AM
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan provided details Tuesday on Maryland’s coronavirus vaccine plan during a news conference at the State House in Annapolis.
(Alex Mann/Baltimore Sun)

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will provide an update Thursday evening on the state’s coronavirus response.

The governor has scheduled a 5 p.m. news conference at the State House in Annapolis.

The state reported 2,217 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and 49 deaths. More than 1,700 people are hospitalized with complications of the disease.

Earlier in the week, the Republican governor announced he would activate the Maryland National Guard to help with the state’s vaccination rollout. Officials said all hospitals in the state and all nursing homes are set to receive the first doses of the vaccine within the next two weeks.
Baltimore Sun reporter Ben Leonard contributed to this article.

This article will be updated.

