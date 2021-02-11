Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to hold COVID news conference Thursday afternoon

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan plans to hold a news conference in the State House in Annapolis Thursday at 2 p.m. to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response.
It comes as complications and shortages continue in the state’s rollout of the coronavirus vaccine.
As the list of eligible groups in the state has grown, many Marylanders have reported difficulties obtaining vaccine appointments. Many have scoured a series of appointment websites for their hospitals, pharmacies and local health departments, and voiced frustration about a convoluted booking process, drawing comparisons to the lottery or a scavenger hunt.
Last week, Maryland Congressional leaders called on Hogan to establish a “one-stop website” and call center for vaccine appointment booking.
So far, the state has vaccinated more than half a million people with at least one of the two required doses, or 9.7% of the state population. Nearly 200,000 people in Maryland have both doses, or 3.3% of the state population of about 6 million.
Racial disparities in the early vaccine rollout have also drawn concern. As of Thursday, about 15% of those who had received vaccines in Maryland were Black, and about 3.7% were Hispanic or Latinx. Those groups make up 31% and 11% of the state population, respectively.
Majority Black Prince George’s County had vaccinated the lowest percentage of its residents with at least one dose as of Thursday — 4.5%. Its neighbor, Montgomery County, which is more populous and far whiter, has vaccinated 9% of its population. Kent County on the Eastern Shore has the highest rate so far, with 19.3%, followed by several other majority white Eastern Shore jurisdictions.
The state’s coronavirus metrics have been improving lately, after numbers in January set record highs. New cases and hospitalizations are trending downward, and for the first time in months, the seven-day average testing positivity rate is close to 5%, an international standard for reopening.
But around 1,000 new cases are still being reported each day, along with dozens of deaths, and more than 1,000 people are currently in the hospital with the disease.
This article will be updated.