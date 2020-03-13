Maryland lawmakers consider ending legislative session early, advance emergency bill to fight coronavirus

Maryland lawmakers said Friday they are considering ending the legislative session early if the spread of coronavirus forces that decision.
“We could leave on Sine Die. We could recess," said Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat.
Ferguson and Republican Sen. J.B. Jennings, the Senate minority leader, said that if lawmakers have to end the session early, a special session might necessary later to pass additional legislation.
“Let’s get the budget passed,” Jennings told fellow senators Friday.
Ferguson said he is monitoring the situation “day by day.”
He added that for the rest of the session, lobbyists and advocates will not be permitted in the State House unless they have an appointment.
In a morning floor session, the Senate gave preliminary approval to emergency legislation to reduce barriers to healthcare access amid the spread of the new coronavirus. The bill would cut costs of screening tests, improve access to telehealth services, prohibit price gouging and ensure that people under quarantine cannot lose their jobs.
“Every single segment of society will be touched by this pandemic,” said Howard County Democratic Sen. Clarence Lam, a doctor.
The House of Delegates also, without debate, gave preliminary approval to its version of the bill.