Maryland legislature moves to limit rallies, testimony to prevent spread of coronavirus

Maryland lawmakers are adapting their practices out of concern over the novel coronavirus — cancelling rallies and limiting public participation in bill hearings.
In the General Assembly, all rallies and receptions will be canceled starting Friday.
And beginning next week, all bill hearings will feature in-person testimony only from the bill’s sponsor. Members of the public are encouraged to submit written testimony to lawmakers instead of coming in person, House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson announced Thursday at the opening of their chambers’ floor sessions.
Jones cautioned lawmakers to take steps to keep themselves healthy as the virus spreads.
"I am asking and encouraging all of you to limit your attendance at gatherings like community meetings, receptions, etc., when you are back at home for the remainder of the legislative session out of an abundance of caution,” said Jones, a Baltimore County Democrat.
Ferguson also said he’s asking for an end to public tours of the State House.
"This is a time of great angst and anxiety," said Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat. "These changes are intended to be precautionary measures."
He asked senators to limit their engagement in large events.
“We have to be the leaders of the community that model the best behavior,” he said.
Anne Arundel County’s House delegation canceled the remainder of its usual Friday morning meetings as a precaution as well.
Lawmakers, lobbyists and visitors in the state capital have largely stopped shaking hands — as difficult as that can be for people in the world of politics — preferring instead to do fist pumps. Hand sanitizer stations have been installed throughout the State House complex, and people are regularly encouraged to wash their hands well.
There are about three-and-a-half weeks left in the annual 90-day legislative session, which is scheduled to adjourn April 6. Lawmakers have a number of weighty matters to resolve, including passing the state’s budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. Lawmakers also have not yet given final approval to an education reform bill recommended by the state’s Kirwan Commission or several tax bills that would raise money to pay for the school programs.
Lawmakers are facing a Monday procedural deadline and are expected to hold multiple floor sessions through Saturday to advance bills.
In light of the Governor’s declaration of a public health emergency, and the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus, we have decided to end all public gatherings which are not related to the direct work of the functioning of the Legislature’s Committee and floor work. In addition, beginning next week, all bill hearings until Sine Die will be sponsor only. Members are encouraged to take electronic testimony from the public and upload into the system for citizens that do not want to travel to Annapolis.
This was not an easy decision to make. This decision is made for public health reasons – to do everything we can to increase social distancing and do everything within our power to ensure that we can limit the risk of the spread of this virus
In these times of uncertainty, we want to emphasize that it is critical that elected officials and members of the public do not panic, and rely on official health sources such as the Centers for Disease Control, and the Maryland Department of Health. We are asking and encouraging all of you to limit your attendance at gatherings like community meetings, receptions etc. when you are back at home for the remainder of the legislative session out of an abundance of caution.
While the General Assembly continues to conduct the business of the people, we will continue to monitor the situation and take every step to make certain that the State House Complex remains a safe environment, and that we are taking necessary steps for the public health. As things change and evolve, we will have further updates for all of you and the staff, and we encourage you to frequently wash your hands and, although counterintuitive to the nature of our business, practice social distancing.
Baltimore Sun Media reporter Olivia Sanchez contributed to this article.