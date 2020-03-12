Maryland legislature moves to limit rallies, testimony to prevent spread of coronavirus

In light of the Governor’s declaration of a public health emergency, and the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus, we have decided to end all public gatherings which are not related to the direct work of the functioning of the Legislature’s Committee and floor work. In addition, beginning next week, all bill hearings until Sine Die will be sponsor only. Members are encouraged to take electronic testimony from the public and upload into the system for citizens that do not want to travel to Annapolis.

This was not an easy decision to make. This decision is made for public health reasons – to do everything we can to increase social distancing and do everything within our power to ensure that we can limit the risk of the spread of this virus

In these times of uncertainty, we want to emphasize that it is critical that elected officials and members of the public do not panic, and rely on official health sources such as the Centers for Disease Control, and the Maryland Department of Health. We are asking and encouraging all of you to limit your attendance at gatherings like community meetings, receptions etc. when you are back at home for the remainder of the legislative session out of an abundance of caution.

While the General Assembly continues to conduct the business of the people, we will continue to monitor the situation and take every step to make certain that the State House Complex remains a safe environment, and that we are taking necessary steps for the public health. As things change and evolve, we will have further updates for all of you and the staff, and we encourage you to frequently wash your hands and, although counterintuitive to the nature of our business, practice social distancing.