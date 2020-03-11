Maryland officials considering preparations for election by mail in response to coronavirus outbreak

Maryland officials are in talks on how to hold a mail-in only election for the April 28 primary, should it become necessary in response to multiple confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the state.
Senate President Bill Ferguson said Wednesday he has been in discussions with the state Board of Elections to see whether legislation is needed to conduct an election by mail. The talks are preliminary, Ferguson said, but the state wants to be ready for that possibility.
“We’re going to make sure we’re ready,” Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat said. “We’re in conversations with the state Board of Elections. We’re working to see if there is a bipartisan, collaborative approach that, should something happen, makes sure that we’re prepared.”
Maryland voters will pick nominees for president in the primary, while Baltimore voters will choose nominees for mayor, City Council president and other city offices. A special general election will be held the same day in the 7th Congressional District, which includes parts of Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County.
Maryland already allows voters to cast absentee ballots without any stated reason, but voting by mail has never been mandatory.
Thus far, nine Marylanders have tested positive for COVID-19, including several people in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. An additional person who lives in Montana but visited Anne Arundel County has also tested positive, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday.
Hogan’s spokesman, Mike Ricci, confirmed the governor has been working with the State Board of Elections on “ways to minimize voter confusion and disruption on primary day.”
Maryland lawmakers were already considering various measures to make absentee voting easier in future elections. Bills are under consideration in the General Assembly that would require absentee ballots to include return postage, as well as to change the term “absentee voting” to “mail-in voting.” Neither measure, if passed, would affect this year’s election.