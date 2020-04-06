With little federal help, Maryland officials have spent ‘hundreds of millions’ to buy coronavirus supplies

With few supplies coming from a federal stockpile, Maryland officials say they’ve been rushing to purchase masks, protective equipment, ventilators and other supplies off the private market as infections from the novel coronavirus rise.
Ellington Churchill, secretary of Maryland’s Department of General Services, said in an interview Monday that the state has spent more than $200 million on emergency equipment purchases since Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency March 5 to respond to the spread of the virus.
He said state officials have signed more than 200 contracts.
“Just about everything is coming out of the private market,” Churchill said.
He said Maryland is grateful for any supplies it can get from the federal government.
“But we know that if it’s going to happen, we’re going to have to do it ourselves. We have to make strategic purchases of critical materials,” he said.
Maryland requested more than a million masks, gloves and face shields, as well as 15,000 body bags, from the federal government. But it’s received only a small fraction of what it asked for.
Churchill said state procurement officials have bought ventilators, surgical gowns, masks, gloves, thermometers, disinfectant wipes and body bags from private suppliers. He said procurement staff have been working seven days a week, signing new contracts each day.
“The pace of things is much faster than a normal procurement window,” Churchill said.
None of the contracts ― including dollar amounts, companies involved or equipment purchased ― will be made public until they go before the state Board of Public Works, Churchill said. In total, Churchill said, the purchases involve “a couple hundred contracts going through the state of Maryland" valued at “several hundreds of millions.”
Before the end of the General Assembly session last month, state lawmakers passed emergency legislation authorizing the Hogan administration to tap into the state’s $1.2 billion rainy day fund to fight the coronavirus.
Churchill said some private companies are beginning to ask for bigger and bigger deposits to secure purchases. But he also said the state is getting many donations of supplies.
“We’re actively searching for several thousand ventilators,” Churchill said. “We’re going to need millions of masks.”
Churchill said the state is using some of the materials bought off the private market to set up a field hospital at the Baltimore Convention Center.
Latest Coronavirus
“All of state government is actively engaged in being ready for this COVID-19 health crisis,” he said. “It is a seven-day-a-week battle.”