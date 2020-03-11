Baltimore officials: No coronavirus cases in the city, mayor’s annual address postponed

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young confirmed Wednesday there are still no known cases of the new coronavirus in the city, but said preparing for a potential outbreak of the illness is his administration’s “top priority.”
He is postponing the mayor’s annual State of the City address, which was scheduled for March 23 at Coppin State University, in light of COVID-19 concerns, and has instructed all agency heads to put together plans for continuing their work should the virus show up in Baltimore.
Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa said she was “not at liberty to say" how many people in the city are being tested for the illness.
She also said there is not a threshold of positive cases that would automatically trigger the widespread closings and quarantines seen in other cities across the world.
Young’s cabinet members have been working closely to monitor the illness, he said. He brought several together Wednesday for his weekly news briefing.
Baltimore schools CEO Sonja Santelises said the district is encouraging families with children who get sick with anything to keep them at home. The school system has stepped up maintenance efforts, including ordering supplies so teachers and administrators who don’t have soap in their buildings can request that from headquarters.
“We will deploy some of our operations teams to make sure that all schools, particularly those with low supplies at this point of the year, have access to soap and gloves and other disinfecting agents,” Santelises said.
Should the district have to close, she said the district will ensure children who rely on free breakfast and lunch at school will still have access to those meals.