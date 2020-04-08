Maryland schools must prepare for fall online learning if coronavirus spread continues, superintendent warns

Maryland public schools must be prepared to continue teaching classes online into the fall and winter if the spread of the coronavirus continues or makes a resurgence, the state’s top education official said Wednesday.
Speaking to a bipartisan work group of Maryland lawmakers, State Superintendent of Schools Karen B. Salmon said she is ramping up online and distance-learning capabilities in case schools must remain closed into the 2020-2021 academic year. Some epidemiologists have said the state could see a second wave of the virus in the fall.
“I’m not sure we are going to be doing school in the same way going forward,” Salmon told lawmakers. “We’re not sure that is not something that we’re going to revisit in the fall or the winter."
"I’m really focusing much of our resources on the expansion and accountability wrapped around online learning and distance learning. That’s going to be a our focus right now, because it has to be.”
Salmon has ordered schools closed through April 24 ― with an at-home curriculum beginning this week ― while state officials evaluate the spread of COVID-19. Maryland now has more than 5,500 confirmed cases and more than 120 deaths.
Salmon said the at-home work would count towards students’ progression in their respective grades.
“These days will count,” she said.
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said in an interview Tuesday evening the state has not made a final decision about when schools can reopen or if they will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 academic calendar.
“We have not made the final determination about what to do about the remainder of the year,” Hogan said. “We’re taking it on a week-by-week basis. We don’t know when this is going to peak and when we’re going to get back to normal.”
Salmon’s comments came during a meeting of the Joint Covid-19 Response Legislative Workgroup, a panel that is researching what steps the legislature can take to address the fallout from the pandemic.
