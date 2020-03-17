Gov. Hogan to announce decision on Maryland’s April 28 primary, in question because of coronavirus

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will announce Tuesday a decision on whether to move forward with or postpone the April 28 primary because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Hogan said Monday that the state is “working on contingencies” for the election as other states postpone or offer mail-only voting for their upcoming elections due to the new coronavirus.
The governor’s spokesman, Mike Ricci, tweeted Tuesday morning that, “At 11a, Gov. Hogan will hold a press conference to announce a decision on the APRIL 28 PRIMARY and additional actions to slow the spread of #COVIDー19.”
Hogan’s comment Monday came during a news conference in Annapolis. He was asked about the primary after he announced a decision to close bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms across the state.
The governor said he was “actively taking a look” at the issue, but chose to focus on restricting public gatherings Monday due to the St. Patrick’s Day holiday coming up on Tuesday.
“We’ll try to maybe tackle that one tomorrow,” Hogan said of the primary. “But we are working on contingencies and getting input about what we have to do about the April primary.”
Hogan has declared a “state of emergency” in Maryland due to the coronavirus. With that in place, state law allows the governor to issue a special proclamation to specify alternate voting locations, specify alternate voting systems or even postpone elections. No legislative approval is necessary.
On Saturday, Georgia became the second state to postpone its presidential primary, moving it from March 24 to May 19, the same date as its previously scheduled primary for state and local offices. On Friday, Louisiana officials were the first to postpone their upcoming primary, originally slated for April 4. It is now scheduled for June 20. The Wyoming Democratic Party has suspended in-person participation in its April 4 caucus; people can vote by mail or drop off a ballot.
Ohio canceled its Tuesday primary just hours before the polls were to open, although primaries are still scheduled Tuesday in three other states: Arizona, Florida, Illinois.
Baltimore elections board director Armstead Jones said steps needed to be taken by Monday for converting the April 28 primary to a mail-in only event. Maryland currently allows voting by mail using absentee ballots, which voters can obtain for any reason, but the state has never held an election exclusively by mail.
In addition to the statewide presidential primary, Baltimore voters will cast ballots on nominations for the offices of mayor, City Council president, city comptroller and City Council members. April 28 is also a special general election in the 7th Congressional District, which includes parts of Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County.
Officials in Maryland have not confirmed whether a postponement of the state’s primary is on the table, but there have been talks about a mail-only election. The directors of local election boards across Maryland delivered a letter Thursday to the state Board of Elections, urging its officials to move to mail-only voting.
“We are concerned about the potential for exposure of our election judges and voters to coronavirus at polling places on Election Day or at vote centers during early voting,” the group wrote. Given federal health officials’ guidance for people to avoid close contact, the directors “request instead that all voters be mailed an absentee ballot for this election."
Local board directors took part in a conference call Friday with state officials, and several said mail-only voting was not discussed. They were told to continue planning for April 28 as usual.
Yvette Lewis, chairwoman of the Maryland Democratic Party, pledged Monday to work with the state to communicate the details of the primary schedule, regardless of when or how it is held. But the lack of a decision is a concern, she said.
“Each day, it puts us in a little more special territory, in terms of what we need to do,” she said. “We’ll adapt and adjust no matter what, but it would be easier if we knew.”
Numerous candidates have delayed printing literature for the election until they know what the voting process will look like and can tailor their message accordingly.
Last week, Democratic mayoral candidate Mary Miller called for Maryland to follow Louisiana’s lead and delay the primary. Former Mayor Sheila Dixon, running to reclaim her position, and her fellow Democratic candidate T.J. Smith do not support moving the primary back.
Former state Deputy Attorney General Thiru Vignarajah, a Democrat, said his campaign was ready to “roll with” whatever state officials decide. Democratic Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said the city will follow the state’s lead, while Democratic City Council President Brandon Scott’s campaign for mayor urged the creation of a “hybrid system” involving expanded early voting and absentee ballot “drop off.”
Baltimore Sun reporters Talia Richman and Pamela Wood contributed to this article.