Gov. Hogan to announce decision on Maryland’s April 28 primary, in question because of coronavirus

On Saturday, Georgia became the second state to postpone its presidential primary, moving it from March 24 to May 19, the same date as its previously scheduled primary for state and local offices. On Friday, Louisiana officials were the first to postpone their upcoming primary, originally slated for April 4. It is now scheduled for June 20. The Wyoming Democratic Party has suspended in-person participation in its April 4 caucus; people can vote by mail or drop off a ballot.