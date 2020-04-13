Limited in-person voting to be offered for Maryland’s 7th District special election this month

With 15 days remaining until the special general election for the 7th Congressional District, the Maryland Board of Elections yet again reversed itself Monday, clearing the way for limited in-person voting in April in spite of the new coronavirus outbreak.
Meeting for the second time this month and the third time in as many weeks, the Board of Elections is sharply divided on the issue of whether to offer in-person voting for an election that will primarily be handled by mail. Ballots have already been mailed to the nearly 500,000 eligible registered voters in the 7th District, which includes parts of Baltimore and Howard counties as well as Baltimore City.
Voters have been asked to return those ballots by mail, via the postage paid envelopes included with the ballots, or to drop boxes that have been ordered but not yet installed.
Now, based on a 2-2 vote taken by the board Monday, voters who cannot vote by mail, including those with disabilities and those who do not receive ballots by mail, will have the option to vote in person on the April 28 Election Day.
The late change reverses a unanimous decision made by the board in late March against offering any in-person voting for the special general election or the rescheduled June 2 presidential primary out of concern for public health and the health of the state’s poll workers.
The board received a stern warning from a state health official at the time that protective gear could not be guaranteed for election workers in the midst of the growing pandemic. As of Monday, the virus had killed 262 in the state and sickened more than 8,900.
After the board’s initial decision, voting rights advocates and advocates for the disabled weighed in, arguing that an election with no in-person option would violate federal law which mandates “independent” and “private” voting for those with disabilities. State Senate President Bill Ferguson and Speaker of the House Adrienne Jones also called for an in-person option.
The Board of Elections initially recanted for the June 2 primary, changing its recommendation a day before submitting a plan to execute the increasingly complex election to Gov. Larry Hogan.
Last week, Hogan issued an executive order that backed the Board of Elections into a corner. That order, issued Friday, said the April 28 special general election could be held without an in-person voting only if the state Board of Elections submitted a written document stating it was not possible to offer voting centers “in a manner that mitigates and reduces a substantial threat to public safety or health." That document also had to demonstrate the election would comply with state and federal law.
That standard proved to be a sticking point for election board members who met in executive session for nearly an hour during Monday’s meeting to receive legal advice before making their decision during a public conference call.
Board member Kelley Howells said the board can’t argue there is no way to mitigate the threat to public health when grocery stores have been taking similar measures to mitigate the spread of the virus such as asking people to wear masks and limiting the flow of shoppers.
“The number of voters who are going to need these voting centers is so small, and yet for them the voting center is such a big deal,” she said. “Now I feel stronger that we should do this.”
Board Vice President Patrick Hogan argued that all 7th District residents have time to register to vote and receive a ballot via the mail. Voters are allowed to ask for assistance in marking those ballots, he said, and disabled voters can request an online ballot which can be marked online.
“With those three conditions and given the severity of the pandemic, I personally believe we conduct the special general election without voting centers and do our best to comply with the Constitution and all federal law,” he said.
Michael Cogan, the board’s chairman, was audibly agitated by the position the board was forced into. The issue is not the right to vote, but how many methods can practicably be offered, he said.
“The question then becomes how many deaths?” Cogan asked. “What’s the upper limit on deaths for you to have this particular mode of voting? How many people can we afford to lose for you to have this particular mode of voting?”
Cogan, who was the last to vote on the board’s motion to issue a determination as required by the governor, abstained after it became clear the motion would fail.
The 7th Congressional District has been without representation since the October death of U.S. Rep Elijah Cummings. A special primary to choose Democratic and Republican nominees for the remainder of Cummings’ term was held in February before the coronavirus outbreak reached Maryland.
Democrat Kweisi Mfume, a former congressman who represented the 7th District, will go head-to-head with Republican Kimberly Klacik, a nonprofit founder and Baltimore County Republican Central Committee member, in April. An election to determine who will hold the seat beginning in 2021 will be held later this year.
Elections officials in the 7th District were expected to begin counting ballots Thursday, but have deferred the start of that process until an order of masks, gloves and hand sanitizer is received, said Nikki Charlson, deputy administrator for the State Board of Elections. Counting will be live streamed so the public can observe the process.