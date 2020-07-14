Maryland Gov. Hogan urges local officials to crack down on bars and restaurants disobeying COVID-19 rules

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is pressing local health officials to more strictly enforce regulations aimed at bars and restaurants, as the state’s coronavirus numbers inch up, particularly among young people.
Hogan, a Republican, sounded a warning about other states, such as California, Texas and Florida, that have had to re-close bars and restaurants amid spikes of COVID-19.
“We do not want to be forced to take the same action here in Maryland,” Hogan wrote.
In his letter, Hogan called on local health departments, local liquor boards and inspectors and local law enforcement agencies to warn, fine and even shutter businesses that are “flagrantly violating the law and endangering public health.”
“An increasing number of COVID-19 cases have been connected to non-compliance with public health requirements particularly in bars and restaurants,” Hogan wrote in a letter to county leaders Tuesday. “We cannot allow a small segment of willful violators to squander the collective efforts of the overwhelming majority of Maryland citizens and businesses.”
More than half of Tuesday’s newly reported coronavirus cases were among people less than 40-years-old. In addition, people under 35 have a testing positivity rate 84% higher than those above 35. Tuesday also marked a significant increase in new cases, with more than 700 reported — the most since early June.
Based on Maryland Department of Health directives, bars and restaurants in the state are permitted to offer outdoor seating and indoor seating with physical distancing and capacity restrictions. Businesses are only able to offer seated service, and congregation in bar areas is prohibited. All employees must wear masks, and no more than six people are permitted to sit at any one table.
Hogan’s stern words come amid news of Maryland restaurants shuttering after employees tested positive for COVID-19.
In Baltimore’s Canton neighborhood, for instance, at least 10 eateries have had to temporarily close down after announcing positive tests. Canton’s zipcode — 21224 — has the third highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, and it’s home to plenty of young people. The median age there is 33.
Several of those restaurants have since reopened, after discussing cleaning procedures on social media.