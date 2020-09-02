Baltimore to go more slowly on coronavirus reopening than state, mayor doesn’t ’want to erase the gains’

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said Wednesday that the city won’t move into Stage Three of the coronavirus recovery plan announced by the governor, although it will further loosen restrictions in some areas, including restaurants.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that Baltimore City and the state’s counties could allow all businesses to reopen, including theaters, and permit more people to attend indoor events, such as worship services.
Young said at a news conference Wednesday that while parts of the state may feel ready for more reopening steps, in Baltimore, “We do not want to erase the gains we’ve made in the past month.”
The city will allow restaurants to open further for indoor dining at 50% of their capacity at some point next week, Young said. The details were still being ironed out.
Young said it was important to focus on “harm reduction” from the coronavirus while heading into the Labor Day holiday weekend.