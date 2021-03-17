Baltimore to loosen COVID restrictions to 50% capacity for most businesses, including indoor dining

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced he will further loosen coronavirus restrictions in the city Wednesday, just days after digging in his heels against Gov. Larry Hogan’s decision to reopen many businesses statewide.
Beginning Monday, Baltimore will allow indoor dining at 50% of capacity and outdoor dining at 75% capacity. Religious facilities, retail, indoor and outdoor recreation, gyms and casinos will also be allowed to operate at 50% of capacity.
Until now, indoor dining in the city had been operating at 25% of capacity as well as gyms, retail, shopping malls and recreation. Outdoor dining was permitted at 50% of capacity.
The new restrictions are effective Friday, March 26.
The latest order from the mayor is still stricter than the reopening plan allowed under Hogan’s statewide order, announced last week, which allows for lifting capacity restrictions at restaurants and opening up large indoor and outdoor venues to 50% capacity.
Scott weighed the city’s legal options for several days ahead of Hogan’s order becoming effective Friday and eventually announced the city would stick to its existing restrictions — which have been tighter than most of the state through much of the pandemic — despite ambiguity about his power to do so under Hogan’s order.
“The numbers and public health indicators clearly do not warrant a reopening at the governor’s pace at this time.” Scott said at the time.
However, the Democratic mayor also pledged to revisit the restrictions as of March 22, four weeks after his last order on the topic was issued. The mayor has been operating under an informal schedule, reviewing coronavirus-related restrictions every four weeks.
As of Tuesday, Baltimore’s testing positivity rate was below the state average, but its seven-day average of 16.9 infections per 100,000 people was above the state’s 14.34, state health department data showed. Baltimore averaged 101.7 new infections daily over the last week, according city health department data. Intensive care and acute care at city’s 11 hospitals were 85% and 88% full, respectively.
Baltimore has been among a small group of Maryland jurisdictions, also including Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, that have defied Hogan’s call to reopen businesses. For much of the pandemic, the Republican governor allowed local jurisdictions to impose tougher restrictions if they helped “save lives or prevent exposure to COVID.” Most of the state’s largest jurisdictions did just that, with Baltimore enacting some of the most restrictive measures.
But Hogan’s latest included different language. The governor declared local orders based on past state emergency orders null and void Friday. Most counties, including Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford and Howard counties locally, heeded Hogan’s call to fall in line, lifting restrictions last week.
Baltimore’s new orders draw authority from the city’s emergency powers derived from the Maryland Public Safety Act, the Baltimore City Emergency Operations Plan, the city’s health code and the state’s Code of Maryland Regulations.