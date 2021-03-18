Maryland COVID vaccine rollout: Phase 2 timeline

New vaccine eligibility

Phase 2A: Tuesday, March 23. Eligibility opens for all Marylanders 60 and older. According to Maryland Department of Health data, nearly 90% of the state’s COVID-19 deaths are in the 60+ age range. Pre-registration at mass vaccination sites is now open for Marylanders 60 and older at covidvax.maryland.gov.

Phase 2B: Tuesday, March 30. Eligibility opens for all Marylanders 16 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19 illness. According to CDC data, nearly 90% of individuals hospitalized for COVID-19 have an underlying medical condition.

Phase 2C: Tuesday, April 13. Eligibility opens for all Marylanders 55 and older, as well as essential workers in critical industries, including construction workers, food services, utilities, transportation, financial services, IT, and other infrastructure.