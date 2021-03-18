Maryland COVID vaccine rollout: Phase 2 timeline

Beginning on Tuesday, March 23, Maryland will make groups in Phase 2 eligible in waves based on risk factors, including age, essential occupations, and underlying health conditions, before opening it up to the general population in Phase 3, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced. All Marylanders 16 and older will be eligible for vaccines by Tuesday, April 27.
New vaccine eligibility
Phase 2A: Tuesday, March 23.
Eligibility opens for all Marylanders 60 and older. According to Maryland Department of Health data, nearly 90% of the state’s COVID-19 deaths are in the 60+ age range. Pre-registration at mass vaccination sites is now open for Marylanders 60 and older at covidvax.maryland.gov.
Phase 2B: Tuesday, March 30.
Eligibility opens for all Marylanders 16 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19 illness. According to CDC data, nearly 90% of individuals hospitalized for COVID-19 have an underlying medical condition.
Phase 2C: Tuesday, April 13.
Eligibility opens for all Marylanders 55 and older, as well as essential workers in critical industries, including construction workers, food services, utilities, transportation, financial services, IT, and other infrastructure.
Phase 3: Tuesday, April 27.
Eligibility opens for all Marylanders 16 and older.
Individuals currently eligible in Phase 1 will continue to be prioritized.
Eligible under Phases 1A-1C
- All licensed, registered and certified health care providers
- Front line hospital staff
- Nursing home residents and staff
- Individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities
- Assisted living, independent living, behavioral health and developmentally disabled group homes, and other congregate facilities
- Law enforcement and firefighters, EMS
- Education staff, including K-12 teachers, support staff and daycare providers
- Correctional health care staff and officers
- Public safety workers not covered in Phase 1A
- Health care workers not covered in Phase 1A, including but not limited to lab services, public health, vaccine manufacturing and other health care professions
- Front line judiciary staff
- Continuity of government
- Food/agriculture production, critical manufacturing, U.S. Postal Service, public mass transit, grocery store employees
- Veterinarians and support staff
- Clergy and other essential support for houses of worship
- Adults age 65 and older
- Individuals who are currently receiving hospital-based treatment, including in hospital outpatient centers, AND diagnosed with at least one of the following conditions:
Cancer patients who are currently in active treatment; End stage renal disease patients requiring hemodialysis; Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD); Solid organ transplant recipients; Sickle cell disease patients; Diabetic patients (Type 1 and Type 2)
Individuals who are diagnosed with these medical conditions but are not currently receiving hospital-based treatment, including in hospital outpatient centers, will be eligible to receive the vaccine in Maryland’s Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine distribution.