Maryland small businesses approved for $3.2 billion through Friday in second round of Paycheck Protection Program

“If a small business or non-profit applies for forgiveness after the eight week covered period and qualifies, they should know the tentative date on which they will be repaid by their lender after submitting their loan forgiveness application," Van Hollen said in the letter. “Without a clearly defined timeline and process for repayment of the loan, small business owners and non-profit organizations do not have the information necessary to make informed financial decisions for their businesses or organizations."