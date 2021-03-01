At a Baltimore senior complex, a COVID vaccine clinic imbues sense of relief amid discussions of racial gap

Thomas Walker Jr., 62, who lives in the building, and often volunteers to help other residents, said he’s heard plenty of reservations from his neighbors. He said some look to documented medical abuses affecting the Black community, such as the Tuskegee syphilis study, in which hundreds of rural Black men in Alabama with syphilis were observed between 1932 and 1972, with investigators often refusing to tell the patients their diagnoses or refusing to treat them for the disease. Some of his neighbors, he said, worried that such abuses could be repeating themselves.