Pandora looks to leave its downtown Baltimore North American headquarters

Danish jeweler Pandora is considering moving from a high-profile headquarters tower bearing its name in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor in the wake of office shutdowns during the pandemic.
Company officials are exploring a potential building relocation from 250 W. Pratt St. downtown, where Pandora moved its North American base and its then 250 employees from Columbia in 2015, a manager for the North American division said Friday.
“This is the right moment for us to re-imagine our U.S. office space and culture, as well as consider new ways of working,” said Detria Courtalis, interim general manager for Pandora North America, in a statement. “We’re excited about what’s ahead for our Pandora family.”
Such a move would be the latest blow for downtown’s traditional commercial district, which has seen a flight of businesses from its older office buildings to the newly built Harbor East and Harbor Point developments less than a mile away. Both T. Rowe Price Group and Bank of America recently announced such plans.
And, even as more people have been inoculated for COVID-19 and businesses are beginning to bring people back from months of remote work, some employers are rethinking work models for the longer term.
Courtalis did not offer additional details about possible plans for Pandora’s workplace strategy or headquarters, where a spokeswoman said employees began returning from remote work to the building just last week.
But the company is seeking to sublease its five floors of office space, nearly 90,000 square feet, that it is leasing through January 2025, according to a CoStar listing. The sublease was first reported by the Baltimore Business Journal.
Floors 15 through 19 offer move-in ready accommodations, with multiple meeting rooms, lounge areas, a private cafe, a private balcony, city and water views and furniture, if desired, according to a leasing brochure from commercial real estate company JLL.
The building, which Columbia-based Corporate Office Properties Trust bought for $64 million in 2015, also offers its tenants a Starbucks in the lobby, a fitness center and on-site parking.
Pandora, known for its retail stores selling customized sterling bracelets and charms, had moved to the Inner Harbor from Columbia, where it had been located since the brand arrived in the United States in 2003. The move to a tower bearing its name came at a time when sales were growing rapidly and Pandora aimed to expand its brand and U.S. presence.
At the time, then-president Scott Burger said he liked the Inner Harbor location because it allowed “more of a branded presence ... [with] the name on the building,” he said. “I love what’s happening in Baltimore, from Harbor East pushing up through the Inner Harbor. I think we could add to that dynamic [and be] a significant consumer brand to really anchor Baltimore for years to come.”
Another move by Pandora would continue a wave of corporate relocations out of the central business district.
T. Rowe Price, the Baltimore-based global investment group founded in the city in 1937, said in December it plans to move its headquarters out of its Inner Harbor high-rise on East Pratt Street by 2024. T. Rowe will move east to Harbor Point, to a pair of new “green” office buildings, the company said.
And in March, Bank of America said it plans to move its Baltimore offices from downtown to the Legg Mason Tower in Harbor East. The bank signed a lease for the 10th and 11th floors of the 24-story skyscraper at 100 International Drive, Harbor East Management Group said.