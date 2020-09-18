An Ohio State junior thought he was getting tips for his English class from his peers. It was actually a U. of Maryland group chat.

Only in 2020 could a student at a Midwestern university find out that since the start of the semester the class tips he’d been gleaning through a group messaging app were actually coming from nearly 400 miles away in Maryland.
The Ohio State University junior Alex “Choxy” Diggins said that about three weeks ago he got a text inviting him to join a GroupMe with other students in his English class. The 20-year-old thought it was a bit out of the ordinary because he’d never joined a group like this before for class.
But he didn’t think twice because nothing was ordinary about the semester, thanks to coronavirus.
Even though he thought something may have been off, Diggins would have never guessed he had accidentally joined a University of Maryland, College Park group message for an upper-level English class about writing case studies and investigative reports.
“I thought it was kind of weird people would always be in a lecture I never saw, but my class is self-paced so I figured maybe people are just doing the online lectures around the same time.”
The University of Maryland opted for all instruction to be virtual until Sept. 14 while Ohio State chose both virtual and in-person options for the fall semester.
Diggins, who’s studying psychology at Ohio State, said he believes someone accidentally typed the wrong number to add him. But considering that he was taking an English class that semester, he didn’t hesitate.
Not even when the numbers in the course description didn’t match and when he kept seeing messages about lectures and homework that didn’t align with his online assignment dashboard.
After about three weeks, the mismatched messages started to stress Diggins out. So, he finally decided to start watching the class lectures.
“But then literally none of the lectures had anything to do with what they were talking about like resumes and stuff,” he said. “I was like thinking to myself, ‘Am I just an idiot or am I not even in the right chat?’”
Diggins started to get so stressed, he turned to social media to try to figure out whether people in the group were from his school. That’s when he saw “UMD” in bio after bio on Instagram.
On Wednesday night, Diggins finally decided to ask: “Wait do you guys go to Ohio State? What chat have I been in this entire semester?”
A woman in the class responded, breaking the news to Diggins that the group belonged to College Park.
“I was like, ‘Damn this is why everything made absolutely no sense to me,’” Diggins said. “Now I’m like 3 weeks behind in my own English class at Ohio State but, oh well, I guess it was funny.”
Maryland senior Ben Baitman posted a screenshot from the group chat on Twitter on Tuesday night, saying, “Not really sure what happened in my class chat today.” Within 24 hours, it received more than 5,000 likes.
Baitman, a government and politics and economics major, said he saw the messages while participating in an online class.
“I had to turn my camera off because I was laughing so much,” the 21-year-old said. “It came out of nowhere, and honestly I have no idea how it could’ve happened.”
These types of groups are common, Baitman said, and are meant to help students out in a class with any questions or extra notes they might need.
What’s not common? An incident like this. Let alone two.
Less than 24 hours after Diggins' revelation, another person inquired in the group.
Latest Coronavirus
“Wait u guys go to UMD?? Wtf. I go to temple this mad awk.”