Baltimore Police officer and two EMS workers test positive for coronavirus, police said

A Baltimore Police officer and two emergency medical service providers have tested for the coronavirus, Baltimore police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said Thursday.
Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young and Police Commissioner Michael S. Harrison are expected to hold a news conference at 4 p.m.
No officers or firefighters have previously tested positive in Baltimore, according to the department. The department has recently instituted new procedures to limit officers’ exposure, including closing department facilities to the public and issuing personal protective equipment to officers.
No additional details about the infected officer were immediately available.
This story will be updated.