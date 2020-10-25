Maryland reports 792 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, 5 new deaths

Maryland reported 792 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday and five more deaths.
Sunday’s additions bring the state’s total to 140,279 cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, and 3,950 people who have died due to the disease or complications from it since officials began tracking the pandemic in March.
As of Sunday, 446 people in Maryland are hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19.
The statewide seven-day average testing positivity rate is at 3.17%.
