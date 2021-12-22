Where to look for elusive take-home COVID-19 tests in the Baltimore region

Across the region, take-home COVID-19 tests are in high demand, as Marylanders eager to visit with family for the holidays seek elusive assurances that they’re virus-free.
The tests have sold out at pharmacies in the area, but some local health departments are offering the tests for free at libraries, vaccination clinics and health centers. While plenty of supplies have already been exhausted, here are some places to check:
Anne Arundel County
Maryland Live! Casino and Hotel
7002 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover
Kits will be distributed from noon – 5 p.m. starting Wednesday, Dec. 22 through Friday Dec. 24, while supplies last. Operations will resume on Monday, Dec. 27, with the intention of running through Thursday, Dec. 30. Residents can enter using the outside ramp to the event center located on the hotel side of the building.
Westfield Annapolis
2002 Annapolis Mall, Annapolis
Kits will be available beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 21. For information on the mall’s test kit distribution, visit https://www.westfield.com/annapolis.
Arundel Mills
7000 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover. Kits may be picked up at guest services or the mall office.
Anne Arundel County Public Libraries. Kits will be distributed at all locations during operating hours.
Anne Arundel County Fire Department.
Kits will be distributed from 10am-6pm starting Tuesday, Dec. 21 through Thursday, Dec. 23.
- Fire Station 27,3498 Fort Meade Rd, Laurel
Anne Arundel County Police Department.
Kits will be distributed from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 23.
- Northern District Police Station, 939 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park
- Southern District Police Station 35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater
- Eastern District Police Station, 204 Pasadena Road, Pasadena
- Western District Police Station, 8273 Telegraph Road, Odenton
Baltimore County
Baltimore County Public Libraries
All Baltimore County public libraries were out of take-home COVID-19 tests as of Tuesday, but distribution is expected to resume in the new year, said county health department spokeswoman Elyn Garrett-Jones.
The most recent shipment of take-home tests became available Saturday at 9 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the library system, but they went quickly. The system first started offering the take-home tests earlier this month.
Follow the Baltimore County Public Library system on Facebook for updates.
Baltimore County Health Centers
Take-home tests are available while supplies last at the county’s health centers. Check during operating hours.
Baltimore Highlands – Lansdowne, 3902 Annapolis Road, Baltimore
Phone: 410-887-1003
Dundalk Health Center, 7700 Dunmanway Baltimore,
Phone: 410-887-7182
Eastern Family Resource Center, 9150 Franklin Square Drive, Baltimore
Phone: 410-887-6452
Essex Health Center, 201 Back River Neck Road Baltimore
Phone: 410-887-0246
Hannah More Health Center, 12035 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown
Phone: 410-887-1152
Liberty Family Resource Center, 3525 Resource Drive, Randallstown
Phone: 410-887-0600
Towson Health Center, 1046 Taylor Avenue, Baltimore
Woodlawn Health Center, 6901 Security Boulevard, Suite 100, Baltimore
Phone: 410-887-1332
Note: The entrance is on the back side of the mall across from the movie theater.
Vaccination Sites
Take-home tests are available while supplies last at the county’s vaccination clinics, held in locations like the White Marsh Mall and the Randallstown Community Center. Visit the county’s COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Page for a current list of clinics.
Baltimore City
Enoch Pratt Free Libraries
Tuesday was the first day Enoch Pratt libraries in the city began offering take-home tests on a first come first served basis. Most of the 4,800 tests on offer were gone within 30 minutes, said Meghan McCorkell, a library system spokeswoman.
The library system, which receives the tests from the city health department, is hoping to offer a second round of at-home tests in the future.
Baltimore City Health Department COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Sites
A limited supply of take-home tests is also available at certain city-run COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites. This week, the list includes:
The Fransciscan Center, 101 W. 23rd St., Baltimore from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday
Curtis Bay Judy Center, 4301 W Bay Ave., Baltimore, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday
Erdman Shopping Center, 3833 Erdman Ave., Baltimore from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday
Access Art, 2446 Washington Blvd., Baltimore, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 Thursday
Carroll County
Carroll County Public Libraries
Limited quantities of free test kits are being distributed through the health department at library branches each Wednesday. This week, 75 tests kits containing two tests each were available at each of the six library branches and at library system headquarters in New Windsor.
All were all reserved within minutes.
More test kits will be made available at the branches next week, said the library system’s director of communications Lisa Picker.
Library customers may register weekly, starting at 9 a.m. each Tuesday at https://library.carr.org/testkit to pick up one kit per person.
Harford County
The Harford County Health Department will be giving out rapid test kits with a limit of one per person at its Woodbridge location (1321 Woodbridge Station Way Edgewood, MD 21040) on Dec. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until supplies last.
Howard County
Howard County Health Department
Take-home test kits will be available for pickup during scheduled Health Department testing dates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (8930 Stanford Blvd., Columbia MD 21045), while supplies last. The limit is two test kits per person per clinic.
Baltimore Sun Media reporters Meredith Cohn, Madison Bateman and Lilly Price contributed to this article.