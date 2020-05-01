Beloved youth rec basketball coach Kevin Dotson dies from coronavirus

“You have a lot of selfish people in this world and Kevin was really selfless,” said Norris, who is an assistant men’s basketball coach at University of Central Florida. “He grew up watching his dad and coach Anthony Lewis and you know the old saying ‘The apple don’t fall too far from the tree.’ He got it from his dad. When he stopped playing the game, he gave all his time to the kids and he went above and beyond for them. From taking them to school, to picking them up to take them to practice and after practice taking them home. You name it, he was doing it.”