Robert Suit, a longtime state highway employee who loved fishing and crabbing, dies of COVID-19, family says

Carol Suit said her husband’s memory had deteriorated due to Alzheimer’s disease but his sense of humor had not.
When she visited him regularly until mid-March at North Arundel Health and Rehabilitation Center in Glen Burnie, he continued teasing with her. Even when the spreading coronavirus pandemic forced medical and elder care facilities to limit visitors, he would continue to joke when she spoke with him over the phone.
After Mrs. Suit learned of several coronavirus cases among staff at the facility, she was told Saturday that her husband was fine but was given no other details.
On Tuesday, she received a call from medical staff at University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center who told her husband was struggling to survive and tested positive for COVID-19.
Quickly, Mr. Suit’s condition deteriorated and the family decided to take him off life support. He died about 4 a.m. Wednesday.
The Dundalk resident was 77.
“It’s awful," Mrs. Suit said in an interview Friday. “One day he’s OK, and then, everything is shutting down," she said of his rapidly declining condition.
Mrs. Suit expressed frustration that her husband was not more protected inside the facility.
"Something has got to be done,” she said of the nursing care facilities where many of the state’s coronavirus victims have died.
Though her husband struggled with health issues from Alzheimer’s and diabetes, Mrs. Suit said he had so much left to give.
“He went too soon,” she said. “He always had a smile. It was just too early. I knew eventually he would be done but not this way," Mrs. Suit said.
Mr. Suit was born March 9, 1943, in Baltimore and grew up in the South Baltimore’s Riverside neighborhood. He was one of five children.
Mr. Suit later worked at the State Highway Administration for more than 30 years.
Though Mr. Suit grew up in the city, his son Matthew Suit, said his father developed an early love of spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, and crabbing from growing up among many longshoreman families.
His son fondly recalled a picture of him, his sister, and their father at an Inner Habor pier near the Rusty Scupper restaurant, where the family kept a boat.
His son said he had many boats over the years, and often named them "This Suits Us,” and a later boat called “This Suits Us Also.”
Mr. Suit loved spending time with his extended family at a relative’s waterfront home in Glen Burnie where they would gather for crab feasts on summer weekends.
The younger Mr. Suit recalled the last time he saw his father in person in March. He said both men were Freemasons, who greet each other with a special handshake.
Though his father’s memory had struggled, Mr. Suit said before he left his father "he reached out and said 'I love you brother and gave me the grip of a mason.”
In addition to his wife and son, Mr. Suit, is survived by brothers Harry and Ronald Suit, and their wives Mary and Trish; daughter Terri Cox; stepson Douglas Pryor; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.