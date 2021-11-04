Emergent BioSolutions, operator of troubled Baltimore facility, ends contract with federal government to produce COVID vaccines

The specialty pharmaceutical manufacturer that operates the troubled Baltimore facility where millions of Johnson & Johnson vaccines went to waste this year planned to announce Thursday the end of its involvement in a federal program that prepares for and responds to infectious diseases.
Gaithersburg-based Emergent BioSolutions planned to discuss its withdrawal from the federal government’s Centers for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing program Thursday afternoon during a virtual earnings call.
The program, created under President Barack Obama’s tenure, is run through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which committed to building new facilities, training more staff and providing surge capacity and advance manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products and therapeutics for “emerging infectious disease, pandemic influenza, and currently known or unknown threats.”
In a Thursday statement, Emergent spokesman Matt Hartwig said the company and the federal government “mutually agreed to Emergent’s proposal to end its involvement” in the program, known as CIADM.
The program “fell short of what was needed to maintain capability in case such a threat arose,” according to Emergent officials, citing execution problems and a lack of operational investments made by “all administrations.”
“We are proud of the work our employees have done over the past nine years to honor our commitments, and especially proud of the work we did through the program to address Zika, Ebola, and most recently COVID-19 across several of our manufacturing facilities,” Hartwig said in a statement. “We have also acknowledged the challenges we faced scaling up production of two novel, viral-vector COVID-19 vaccines in the same facility and addressed them with our fellow innovators as well as the [U.S. Food and Drug Administration] and other health regulators.”
The facility’s problems bubbled to the surface this spring after the FDA asked the facility to pause production following a cross-contamination event that rendered millions of Johnson & Johnson doses unusable. The plant, located near Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and built using millions of dollars of federal investment, also received hundreds of millions in federal dollars to boost production of COVID-19 therapies and vaccines.
Federal regulators documented a series of quality control and mismanagement problems at the Bayview facility, including inadequate waste handling, poor facility maintenance and upkeep and insufficient personnel training.
The company now faces a shareholder lawsuit and a congressional investigation for its performance during the pandemic.
Officials from the federal health and human services department did not respond immediately Thursday afternoon to a request for comment.
Production of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, one of Emergent’s commercial contracts that it negotiated outside of the federal government, will continue, while production of the AstraZeneca vaccine — which is not authorized for use in the U.S. — will formally come to a close as a result of the company’s withdrawal from CIADM.
