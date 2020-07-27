Joseph Costa, ICU doctor at Mercy Medical Center, dies of coronavirus

Dr. Joseph Costa, the chief of the critical care division at Mercy Medical Center who treated patients battling COVID-19, died of the coronavirus on Saturday, his husband confirmed.
“He dedicated his life and career to caring for the sickest patients,” the medical center wrote in a statement. “And when the global pandemic came down upon us, Joe selflessly continued his work on the front lines—deeply committed to serving our patients and our City during this time of great need. His memory will live on as an example to us all.”
Costa graduated from the University of Maryland School of Medicine in 1990. He had worked for Mercy since 1997, specializing in pulmonary and critical care, and served as chief of the Division of Critical Care for the last 15 years. He served as an officer in multiple roles since 2010, including secretary/treasurer, vice president and medical staff president from 2014 to 2016.
Costa also chaired the Medical Morals Committee and served as a member of the Mercy Health Services Board of Trustees Mission and Corporate Ethics Committee.
Baltimore Magazine in 2019 named Mr. Costa one of Baltimore’s Best Doctors, a distinction made through polling of thousands of physicians in the region.
Planning for a memorial service is underway and details will be shared as soon as possible, the medical center said.
This article will be updated.