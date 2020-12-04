Antwion Ball, popular Baltimore mathematics teacher, dies of coronavirus

Antwion Ball, a respected Baltimore City Public Schools mathematics teacher who preached self-respect and achievement in his young Black male students, died Nov. 27 of complications of diabetes and COVID-19 at the Comfort Suites Hotel in the Inner Harbor. The Northwest Baltimore resident was 43.
“He told Black boys you can be somebody,” said his sister, Shavone Ball. “He told them, once you have an education, it can’t be taken away.”
Born in Baltimore, he was the son of Theodore Ball Sr., a caterer, and his wife, Rosalind Moore, a child care operator. He was raised on Melvin Drive and later lived in Edmondson Village. He was a graduate of Edmondson-Westside Skill Center and earned a bachelor’s degree from Coppin State University.
He was known to his friends by the nickname “Busta.”
He became a math teacher and taught at the Mary E. Rodman School in the North Bend area, Mount Royal Elementary School in Bolton Hill and the Sojourner Douglass Charter School in downtown Baltimore.
He was also on the faculty of the P.R.A.I.S.E., Academy, affiliated with the Johns Hopkins University’s School of Education in Charles Village.
Most recently Mr. Ball was doing virtual instruction for a school in Harlem in New York City.
His friends and students held a candlelight vigil for Mr. Ball Thursday evening.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 15 at the Wylie Home, 701 N. Mount Street
In addition to his sister, survivors include a daughter, Morgan Alexis Jones; his parents; and two brothers, Theodore Ball Jr. and Courtney Ball. His marriage to Erika Dorsey ended in divorce.
A full obituary will appear.