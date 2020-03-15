Maryland coronavirus cases up to 31, as state health department adds new map

The Maryland Health Department reported Sunday morning that there are now 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, which is up five from Saturday.
There are 12 cases in Montgomery County; Price George’s 19; Baltimore County 3; Harford County 2; Anne Arundel County 2; Baltimore City 1; Charles County 1; and Carroll County 1.
Additionally, the state’s health department upgraded its dedicated coronavirus webpage with an interactive map showing confirmed cases by county. The map can be seen at coronavirus.maryland.gov.
Mike Ricci, communications director for Gov. Larry Hogan, said on Twitter, “a rapidly evolving situation demands rapidly evolving communications, so we are continuing to make updates and add information to this page.”
Hogan administration officials again did not provide details of the new cases or disclose where the patients live as they have in the past. The state also stopped announcing how many people have been tested for the virus. Ricci said the governor’s office is re-examining “how best to report cases” in light of their increasing number.
This story will be updated.