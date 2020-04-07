Hogan announces first-in-nation ‘strike teams’ for responding to coronavirus outbreaks at nursing homes

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the creation of “strike teams” to provide immediate support to nursing homes experiencing outbreaks of coronavirus cases across the state.
At least 90 such facilities have now confirmed cases of the virus in Maryland, Hogan said. One in Carroll County — Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy — has experienced at least 14 deaths and dozens of other infections among residents and staff.
The strike teams, composed of healthcare workers from local hospitals, National Guard members and other front line public health personnel from state and local health departments, will be capable of providing three forms of support, Hogan said.
They will oversee testing and guide efforts to separate exposed residents and staff from others; provide logistics support and equipment while helping to triage patients who are believed to have been exposed; and bring medical supplies and workers directly to the facilities to help avoid unnecessary transfers of patients to local hospitals, Hogan said.
“We’re the first state in the nation to launch such a coordinated response effort,” Hogan said. “The goal here is not to replace a nursing home’s medical or clinical team, but to provide immediate support and assistance to help protect residents.”
The announcement followed an emergency order from Hogan on Sunday that mandated nursing homes use expedited testing options to identify infections among symptomatic residents and staff more quickly, and required that all nursing home staff wear masks, gowns and other protective equipment when interacting with residents.
Hogan said the efforts were meant to help save lives in the state, where there are 226 licensed nursing homes.
However, the mandates fall short of requiring all staff at nursing homes across the state to be tested for the virus — despite signs that such action could be a major factor in preventing further spread. That’s in part because of a lack of tests nationwide.
Both Hogan and Fran Phillips, deputy secretary of the Maryland Department of Health, have said they believe the coronavirus is spreading through the state’s nursing home — and entered Pleasant View — via staff members who are not showing any symptoms of infection.
Phillips said Monday in an interview with The Baltimore Sun that the state is testing workers at nursing home facilities where there have been outbreaks of the coronavirus, but not at facilities without any confirmed cases due to a lack of tests.
“We are still in a national shortage of the basic raw materials that are necessary to do these tests,” Phillips said. “It is a continuing source of frustration.”
At Pleasant View Nursing Home, where some staff also work at other facilities, Phillips said she believes the virus was brought into the facility by an asymptomatic worker.
“It’s important to track where did that infection come from,” Phillip said. “There were no symptomatic staff. No visitors. It must have been staff coming into a nursing home and unwittingly carrying the virus.”
She and other state officials have not answered questions about what tracking efforts are underway, and what role the state and local health departments are playing in that effort.
At Pleasant View, there are now temperature checks and screening questions to the enter the facility, she said.
Phillips said the state is following CDC guidelines for how to use its limited testing resources. Once enough tests are ready, “we want to test a huge range of people,” she said.
She also cited the new mandate for all nursing home staff to wear protective gear. “That’s as important as testing to interrupt the spread,” Phillips said.