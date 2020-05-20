Maryland nursing homes reported 140 coronavirus deaths in past week, a slowing rate, but still more than half of casualties

The number of COVID-19 deaths reported among Maryland nursing home residents continues to rise, but at a slowing rate, with about 140 of them killed by the coronavirus over the past week, according to data the state posted Wednesday.
The 1,123 deaths represent a 14% increase over figures the state reported a week earlier.
Elder care facilities account for a slightly smaller share of the state’s coronavirus deaths than they did at that time, but still more than half of the total, at 57% of about 2,000 casualties. The number of facility staff members killed is unchanged, at 12 people.
About one in five Marylanders who the coronavirus is confirmed to has infected is a nursing home worker or resident, consistent with data the state has reported in recent weeks.
This article will be updated.