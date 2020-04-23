Maryland won’t detail nursing home coronavirus outbreaks, saying ‘disclosure serves no public health purpose’

Maryland health officials have denied a request from The Baltimore Sun for a list of nursing homes across the state with confirmed coronavirus outbreaks, saying “the disclosure serves no public health purpose."
Though states including California, Florida, Massachusetts and New Jersey recently began sharing the information, Maryland will not be following suit out of concern for patient privacy, wrote Heather Shek, assistant director of the state health department’s office of governmental affairs, in a letter to The Sun.
She said providing the list “could lead to the identification of specific persons who have tested positive.”
State health officials also say disclosure “would not contribute to preventing the further spread of the disease,” Shek wrote, because nursing homes are restricting visitor access under an executive order by Gov. Larry Hogan.
“Public disclosure of the information about positive test results at nursing homes does not help to protect the public since visitors have not been permitted at these facilities for several weeks,” Shek wrote. “Only staff and residents are affected by the presence of persons with positive tests in the nursing home.”
Nursing home leaders say they requested the same information from the state earlier this month and also were denied. They say it is necessary to help them identify staff who work in multiple nursing home facilities, and could be exposed to the virus in one and spread it to another.
And family members of nursing home residents also have called for more transparency as they try to monitor their loved ones’ well-being from afar.
The federal government this week proposed a requirement that all nursing homes report COVID-19 outbreaks to residents, residents’ families and staff within 12 hours of confirming coronavirus cases, and to report them directly to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Federal regulations imposing that requirement are not yet in place.
Shek said the state “expects full compliance by all nursing home operators” in providing that information.
Shek added that state and local health departments “are closely monitoring outbreaks at nursing homes and other congregate living facilities, assessing facility practices and resources, and engaging on-site ‘go teams’ to provide additional support when indicated.”
Baltimore Sun reporter Phil Davis contributed to this article.