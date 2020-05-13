Maryland nursing home deaths approach 1,000, accounting for more than half of state’s coronavirus toll

Nearly 1,000 nursing home residents in Maryland have died of the coronavirus, a more than 25% increase over the past week, according to new data posted Wednesday.
That means the facilities account for 59% of the state’s coronavirus deaths, and more than one in five of its cases of COVID-19, the disease the virus causes.
The state is posting new data on nursing home cases weekly, while other coronavirus data is reported daily. Because of that, the number of deaths tied to nursing homes had appeared to drop as low as 49%, as of Tuesday, but the data posted Wednesday show the facilities continue to account for more than half of the coronavirus death toll in Maryland.
The virus has now been confirmed in 212 elderly congregate living centers, including nursing homes and some assisted living facilities and retirement communities, up from 193 a week ago. There are 226 licensed nursing homes in the state.
The data show the virus continues to hit elderly people with pre-existing health conditions the hardest. It has killed 983 nursing home residents and 12 nursing home staff members. It has infected more than 5,300 residents and 2,200 staff.
There are about 34,800 confirmed coronavirus cases and have been nearly 1,700 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.
