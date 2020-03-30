Second resident of Mount Airy nursing home dies amid coronavirus outbreak

A man in his 80s is the second resident of a Mount Airy nursing home to die amid a coronavirus outbreak there, the Carroll County Health Department said Monday.
Sixty-six residents of Pleasant View Nursing home tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, and one man in his 90s died Saturday, health officials have said. Maggie Kunz, a health department spokeswoman, said Monday that a second resident who tested positive for COVID-19 also has died. She said additional details would be forthcoming.
At least 11 residents needing a higher level of medical care were taken to Carroll Hospital Center Saturday and six more were taken Sunday to Frederick Health Hospital, Carroll County Health Officer Ed Singer said at a news conference in Westminster Sunday.
Carroll County officials said all residents of the 104-bed comprehensive care facility have been tested, as well as any staff members with symptoms. Staff with symptoms are isolating at home, Kunz said. Residents with symptoms who have not been hospitalized are being isolated at the nursing home.
County health officials visited the nursing home Friday and said the staff had been following proper guidelines to prevent the spread of the disease.
“In my opinion, they’ve probably done everything they should have done,” Singer said. “I think the nursing home did everything they could.”
Rebecca Travels, administrator of the facility, said Saturday night that facility staff had taken additional measures to limit the spread of the disease, including restricting visits, group dining and activities, performing extra cleanings, and testing staff and residents.
Pleasant View Nursing Home was incorporated in 1972 and Douglas Tabler acquired the property in 1994, according to state records. Tabler is listed as the agent for the for-profit business in state corporate records. The nursing home provides a variety of care services, including respite, palliative, skilled nursing, long-term and hospice, according to its website. It averages about 100 patients and most of them rely on Medicare or Medicaid, according to state and federal records.
Baltimore Sun reporter Jessica Anderson contributed to this article.