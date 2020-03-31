Five coronavirus cases reported at nursing home in Northeast Baltimore

Five residents at a Northeast Baltimore nursing home have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the latest in a growing number of cases at communities of elderly and disabled people in Maryland.
They were reported at FutureCare’s Cold Spring facility, which is on Harford Road in Lauraville and provides skilled nursing and dialysis services, city health officials said. A FutureCare spokeswoman could not immediately be reached for comment.
Nursing homes are the focus of significant concern as health officials seek to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected 1,650 Marylanders and killed 18.
Two residents have died of COVID-19 at the Pleasant View nursing home in Carroll County, and 75 others there have tested positive for the infection the coronavirus causes. Isolated COVID-19 cases have also been reported at nursing homes and retirement communities in Baltimore and Howard counties.
Wider outbreaks have already occurred in nursing homes in states including Washington, New Jersey, Arkansas and Illinois.
City health officials said they are working with FutureCare to trace contact the residents had with others in the facility and ensuring staff have proper protective equipment and enough space to isolate the infected residents.
FutureCare operates 15 facilities in Maryland, most of them in Baltimore. The company provides care for people on dialysis and those with lung illnesses that require ventilators, according to its website.