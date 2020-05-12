Readers share stories of the nurses they’ll never forget for National Nurses Week

For National Nurses Week, we asked you to tell us about the nurses you’ll never forget. The stories you shared speak to the many roles nurses play: caregiver, clinician, coach, confidant or simply a link to the outside world. Some spent weeks with their nurses, forging friendships that continue today. For others, a few brief moments made a lifelong impression.
Below is a sampling of the stories you shared. Some have been edited for clarity and length.
‘Toughest night,’ best day
For Eastern Shore resident Lisa Cody, the toughest night during her weeklong stay at Mercy Medical Center in 2018 came after saying goodbye to her then fiance, Reggie Cody, and 2-year-old son, Jeremy, after a visit. Admitted due to bleeding from placenta previa that came 20 weeks into her pregnancy, Cody found comfort from nurses June Evans and Jennifer Jones. Into the wee hours, the three talked about raising kids, compared Disney trips and kept Cody’s mind off her trying situation.
Three months later, Cody was happy to see Evans there to help bring her daughter, Jaedyn, into the world. That October, Evans and Jones spoke at Cody’s wedding. “They gave a speech about how strong I was with everything I went through and how every time they saw me I had a smile on my face,” said Cody, 39. “Little did they know it was all because of them.”
— as told to Sun reporter Glenn Graham
Career inspiration
“Pauline was my chemo nurse when I was fighting Stage IV ovarian cancer with three young girls at home in 2003. She was patient, calming, attentive, smart, funny and healing. Inspired by my cancer fight and stories of Pauline, my oldest daughter, Alli, then 9 years old, said, ’I will be a cancer nurse, too.' In 2017, Alli reached that goal and currently works where Pauline did, at Mercy Medical Center. She met Pauline as Pauline was retiring and Alli beginning her journey. Pauline holds a special place in my heart.”
— Kim Burns, thanking Pauline Jannette at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore
“Tracy is an ER nurse. But more importantly, she is my sister. While still in nursing school, she suspected I had pneumonia just by listening to my lungs. My parents took me to the ER and it saved my life. Not only is she my big sister but she’s my hero. She is the reason why I want to be a nurse!"
— Carrie Ellis thanking Tracy Barresi at St. Agnes Hospital in Baltimore
“I would like everyone to know how my mom has inspired me to become a nurse. I see how passionately she cares for others in their time of need and would be honored to inherit this trait. I have had the privilege of shadowing her many times throughout her career as a cardiac nurse, and now, a long-term care nurse. Her work as a cardiac nurse inspired me to purse cardiovascular nursing. I love you, Mom, and thank you for being my role model.”
— Jessica Winchester, thanking Michele Winchester at Stella Maris in Timonium
Easing difficult times
“I’d like to recognize Lorien Mays Chapel’s director of nursing, Erica Nelson. Erica has many residents to care for, yet she makes me feel like my 88-year-old father is a top priority. Erica and the Lorien team take amazing care of their residents, especially during the confines of this terrible pandemic. They all have families, and they have put theirs on hold to take care of mine.”
— Joann Golden thanking Erica Nelson at Lorien Mays Chapel in Timonium
Brief encounter, lasting impact
“Hazel made such an impression that it brings me comfort even today, 13 years later. I was terrified and briefly alone before my husband could come back to the prep area before surgery. Hazel wasn’t very talkative, but went about her task, tenderly starting my IV without much pain. When she finished taping it, she took out a marker and drew an angel on the tape. She said, ‘You’re going to be OK.’ I didn’t tell her I was afraid, but she sensed it and responded so beautifully.”
— Sharon Sopp thanking Hazel at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore
“Maureen made my Mom feel loved during her short stay at Stella Maris before her death. She affectionately called Mom ‘grandmaw.’ Her gentleness, compassion, and caring nature will forever be remembered by my family.”
— Patricia L Stephens, thanking Maureen at Stella Maris in Timonium
The extra mile
“During one of the scariest times of our life, our first baby was born at 34 weeks and had to stay in the NICU. Julie went above and beyond as her nurse. She was there to care for our baby girl, but she has no idea how much she helped us as new parents. She taught us so much and gave us the confidence we needed. At 3 a.m. when we would sleepily walk in for the nighttime feeding, she was there to keep us company and help keep us sane, which meant the world in such a scary time.”
— Alyssa, thanking Julie Ward at Greater Baltimore Medical Center in Towson
“I could never thank Josh enough for his care, empathy, attentiveness and kindness. I was so sick and depressed and he took the time to truly care for me and about me. I will never forget him and the difference he made for me in 2017 and I can’t thank him enough. Even on days he wasn’t assigned to me he would stop in with a smile and see how I was doing.”
— Veronica Feldmann, thanking Josh at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore
“Last January I received a kidney transplant at Johns Hopkins Hospital. My donor was my sister. We can honestly both say that the nurses on the transplant floor are awesome. They took such great care of us both. While we may have had our favorites, all of them were wonderful. I was in the hospital longer so I had more time with them and they really helped me to get back on my feet again. We still talk about them to this day. They made our hospital stay very comfortable.”
— Michele, thanking transplant floor at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore
“Tina worked on the front lines at Health Care for the Homeless. She triaged folks walking in for help, assessed for emergency assistance, stabilized people whose lives were threatened, and established relationships with new clients. Tina was an enormous ball of energy in a small package — calm in the face of chaos, soothing to the frantic, balm for the wounded, and comfort to the distraught.”
— Jeff Singer, thanking Tina Bouchet at Health Care for the Homeless in Baltimore
Nurses helping nurses
“Chelsey cared for my daughter through her first labor and then emergent C-section delivery of my grandson when his heart stopped during a hard labor. She cared for our entire family, keeping us updated and calming everyone throughout this extremely stressful time. She was honest and open and she was by my daughter’s side. She explained everything that was going on and she checked in with us continuously. She went above and beyond to get me back to be with my daughter ASAP, and I will never forget her for that. She is an inspiration and an incredible nurse!”
— Registered nurse Lucinda Puterbaugh thanking Chelsey Beauvuis at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster
“I have been a co-worker of Wanda’s for about a year. She has been a nurse for over 30 years and has held multiple job titles. Most of all, she is a teacher of nurses. Helping new nurses learn the stuff not taught in class and guiding them through difficult situations makes her a champion. There are few like her: critical thinkers who can see beyond the here-and-now and allowing others to succeed. She is one of the best!”
— Melissa Rochlitz, thanking Wanda Walker at Futurecare Irvington in Baltimore
‘Make it work’
Alexandria, Virginia, resident Dana Deighton estimates she made over 200 visits to University of Maryland Medical Center since 2013 during her successful battle against esophageal cancer. Every time she walked in and saw Todd Milliron, a senior clinical nurse, she felt grateful and at ease. Through chemotherapy and radiation treatments, along with two surgeries, problems big and small arose for Deighton that Milliron efficiently solved, like all the times her port catheter wasn’t working.
“It’s always been really persnickety,” said Deighton, 50, a project manager at Inspire, an Arlington-based health care social network. “He just always handles it so well. ‘Don’t worry, if the nurse can’t get it, I’ll try.’ He just really takes the time and he’d always make it work. He just has the magic touch.”
— as told to Sun reporter Glenn Graham
Nurses Week
With Maryland’s nurses on the front lines fighting the coronavirus, The Baltimore Sun is sharing stories exploring nursing during National Nurses Week, May 6-12.