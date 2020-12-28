Maryland-based COVID-19 vaccine developer Novavax to start Phase 3 trials in U.S., Mexico

Headquartered in Gaithersburg, the company has received $1.6 billion from the federal government to develop its vaccine candidate and make 100 million doses. Unlike Pfizer’s and Moderna’s messenger RNA-based vaccines, Novavax’s uses the so-called “spike” proteins, which are attached to microscopic particles and then inserted into the body. Preliminary results from Phase 1 and 2 trials show promising results, with the vaccine said to generate “highly neutralizing antibodies against the virus,” and “generally well tolerated” immune responses, the company said in a Monday news release.