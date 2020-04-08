Baltimore Police Northeast District detective tests positive for coronavirus, bringing department total to 9

Baltimore Police said a detective assigned to the Northeastern District tested positive for the coronavivrus, bringing the department total to nine.
Department spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said the detective had already been off of work for a week while awaiting COVID-19 test results.
“The department takes these cases very serious and continues to undertake all the necessary precautions to include cleaning and sanitizing work spaces and buildings,” Eldridge said. “We will continue to follow the recommendations of health officials within the Baltimore City Health Department and other public health experts, to include the CDC.”
Last week, the department’s Southwest district was closed for several days for a deep cleaning after an employee tested positive. In addition to the detective, six officers and two civilian employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.
As of Monday, the department said 94 officers have been cleared to return to work while 40 Southwest District officers continue to self-quarantine. There are 120 officers throughout the department who are self-quarantined.