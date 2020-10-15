Baltimore NAACP to distribute 10,000 free masks to help at-risk communities fight COVID-19

State data shows that in Maryland, Black individuals make up 40.8% of coronavirus deaths, but 31.1% of the state population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Hispanic individuals make up 11.5% of the state’s coronavirus deaths, but 10.6% of the state population. One of the hardest hit ZIP codes in the state — 21224 — includes Baltimore City’s Highlandtown neighborhood, home to a large Hispanic immigrant population.