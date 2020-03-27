MTA reopens Eastern bus division after shutting down for two days after driver tested positive for coronavirus

The Eastern bus division in Baltimore is reopening Friday, two days after a Maryland Transit Administration shut down the route when a bus driver tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The driver’s diagnosis was first disclosed to The Baltimore Sun on Tuesday by the president of the local union that represents drivers. The driver was not identified but MTA Administrator Kevin Quinn said the woman worked out of the Eastern Division, on Eastern Avenue. The route travels around the city and into the surrounding county.
The Maryland Department of Transportation MTA said it’s reopening Friday after notification from local and state health officials, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, that it could resume regular operations.
The agency said it was first notified about the bus driver’s positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday. The person was last said to be at work on March 19, MDOT MTA said.
The Baltimore City Health Department and the Maryland Department of Health conducted an investigation and notified MDOT MTA that because the operator was not at work after the onset of their illness, the Eastern division could resume operations.
Michael McMillan, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1300, was critical of the MTA on Tuesday, saying it was not doing enough to protect staff or riders during the COVID-19 outbreak.
While the route was closed, the division underwent a “thorough cleaning and disinfecting,” MDOT MTA said, in addition to its regular daily disinfectant schedule.
The routes affected by the temporary closure included:
» CityLink Navy, Orange, Blue, Pink, Lime and Gold
» LocalLink 21, 22, 28, 36, 56, 59, 62, 63, and 65
» Express BusLink 105, 120, and 160