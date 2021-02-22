M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore opens limited COVID vaccine appointments Monday, but site crashes immediately

A limited number of COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the M&T Bank Stadium mass vaccination site opened Monday, filling within minutes and causing a website outage.
The new, state-run mass vaccination clinic joins two others at the Baltimore Convention Center and at Six Flags America in Prince George’s County. The two sites have been receiving weekly allocations of about 16,000 doses, with a majority going to the Bowie amusement park.
Initially, some 250 to 500 vaccination appointments will be available the first few days at the Baltimore Ravens’ stadium before it ultimately scales up to match the output at Six Flags, with some 2,000 appointments a day, according to a Maryland Department of Health news release. The first vaccinations will take place on Thursday.
“The opening of our next state-run mass vaccination site is another milestone toward ending this pandemic,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement.
The appointment shortage highlights the overwhelming demand for immunizations against the coronavirus, following a surge of infections and deaths in January that’s now showing signs of subsiding. New, potentially more contagious variants of the virus have started circulating in Maryland and elsewhere, threatening to upend the progress in abating the pandemic.
Appointments opened at M&T Bank one day after thousands of Marylanders signed up for vaccine appointments there, only to have them canceled. A spokesman from the University of Maryland Medical System said the booking link was made public “inadvertently,” and was shared widely.
