A quick turnaround: How M&T Bank Stadium became a mass COVID vaccination site in 18 days

Thousands will soon flock to M&T Bank Stadium, but not with the rowdy cheer familiar to Ravens football fans.
The stadium’s club level has been transformed into a 55,000-square-foot mass vaccination center for COVID-19 immunizations, opening Thursday.
The site initially will offer some 250 to 500 vaccination appointments the first few days before scaling up to 2,000 or more daily.
The mass vaccination site will join two other state-run inoculation facilities — one at Six Flags America in Prince George’s County, and another at the Baltimore Convention Center less than a mile away. It comes as the state lays the foundation for a flood of vaccines to become available and as the demand for immunization against the coronavirus surges.
Maryland officials have designated more than 2 million people as eligible for vaccination appointments, even as national vaccine supply remains limited. Lawmakers, county executives and elected officials in Maryland say the vaccine rollout has been marked with confusion and hard choices, contending that the state expanded its prioritization guidelines too quickly and jeopardized the vaccination of its most vulnerable residents.
But state health officials say the mass sites in Baltimore, located in close proximity to public transit lines and able to accommodate up to 10,000 appointments a day when it reaches its peak, will help close the gaps in vaccination.
“The M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site is another example of the power of collaboration,” said state acting health secretary Dennis R. Schrader in a statement. “The partners involved with this project have combined their unique strengths, and the result is a site that will help tens of thousands of Marylanders to get vaccinated and on their way back to normal.”
The partners — University of Maryland Medical System, the Maryland Department of Health, the Maryland National Guard, the Maryland Stadium Authority and the Baltimore Ravens — brought together a team of 60 logistics, information technology and facility operations experts to get the stadium prepared for the crowds in a crunched timeline of 18 days.
The site includes more than 65 vaccine stations, plexi-glass barriers, dozens of desktop computers, and wheelchairs and golf carts to help transport people with limited mobility. There will be signs in English and Spanish, tablets available for language interpretation services, devices for people who are deaf and hard of hearing and a team of medical professionals at the ready.
Combined, the team spent more than 6,000 hours on the effort, UMMS said in a Tuesday news release.
People interested in scheduling a time slot can fill out the online form available at covidvax.maryland.gov or call 855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829) to request an appointment, where representatives are available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.